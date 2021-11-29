What to Know About Other Variants of Concern As Omicron Concerns Grow

The newest COVID variant of concern, Omicron, has the potential to be more transmissible and immune to vaccines, but it’s not the only one on the World Health Organization’s radar (WHO).

On Friday, the World Health Organization designated Omicron as a variety of concern, warning that the virus’s more than 30 mutations are linked to greater transmissibility and probable resistance to vaccines and treatments. Since the start of the pandemic, this is the fifth version to be identified as a variant of concern, and experts believe it has already spread to the majority, if not all, of the world’s countries.

Omicron was discovered for the first time in South Africa on November 24, however the sequence was first discovered on November 9, indicating that the variant had been spreading for at least a few weeks. It appears to have a higher risk of reinfection than other variations of concern, according to primary data. However, data on whether it’s more infectious or harmful than Delta, the most common version of concern, may not be available for several weeks.

Delta

In October 2020, the B.1.617.2 variation called Delta was discovered for the first time in India. In April 2021, the WHO recognized it as a variant of interest, which was then elevated to a variant of concern in May. It has subsequently become the dominant form worldwide, and it has shown to be so transmissible that it has stymied the spread of numerous varieties of interest.

A variant must be more transmissible, produce more serious disease than other strains, or make immunizations, diagnostics, or therapies less effective to be considered a variant of concern.

Delta increases a person’s risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 and their odds of being reinfected, in addition to being more transmissible than other forms. Its decline in antibody protection, both from the vaccine and from recovering from a COVID-19 infection, is substantially to blame.

Gamma

The WHO recognized Gamma, P.1, as a variation of concern in January, months before Delta raised a red flag. COVID-19 was first discovered in Brazil in November 2020, and it indicated a greater chance of a person becoming extremely unwell and being hospitalized.

According to the WHO, it has subsequently been surpassed by Delta and now accounts for only approximately 0.1 percent of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

In May, BetaB.1.351, also known as Beta, was discovered in South Africa.