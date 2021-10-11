What to Know About Merck COVID Pill vs. Ivermectin Approval, Effectiveness, and Usage

Although ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites in people, isn’t licensed for treating COVID-19, some clinicians have been using it to tackle the virus. However, a new outpatient oral treatment formulated exclusively for COVID-19 could be on the horizon.

Merck requested an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday for molnupiravir, a medication that has been demonstrated to help people with COVID-19 avoid hospitalization. If approved, it would be the first COVID-19 treatment that does not require the assistance of a health-care professional, thereby alleviating burdens on America’s health-care institutions.

Dr. Andrew Bradley, the leader of the Mayo Clinic’s Coronavirus Task Force, recently told The Washington Newsday, “I’m cautiously optimistic.” “It’s too soon to be certain, but an effective oral antiviral would make treating COVID in the outpatient setting a lot easier.” Molnupiravir lowered the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly half in a phase 3 clinical trial, according to researchers. Approximately 7.3 percent of patients, or nearly half of those who received the placebo, were hospitalized or died by day 29 of the research. There were no deaths among individuals who took molnupiravir after day 29, whereas eight people who received the placebo died. The study’s patients were all unvaccinated.

According to the FDA, while ivermectin has proven to be quite helpful in treating parasite infections, COVID-19 hasn’t shown the same results. People have reported feeling better after taking ivermectin anecdotally, but the medicine has been plagued by inaccurate trials, and Research Square, a preprint journal, removed an article that suggested ivermectin might lower death rates by 90% due to “ethical issues.” The World Health Organization and the Food and Drug Administration both advise against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Usage

Antivirals are most effective against infectious disease when given early in the process, according to Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj of the Cleveland Clinic’s infectious disease department, who previously told The Washington Newsday. Molnupiravir could be widely available and delivered shortly after a person tests positive because pills are frequently easy to store and transport. This could help prevent the virus from reproducing and, as a result, a catastrophic disease from developing. This is a condensed version of the information.