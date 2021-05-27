What to Know About California Stimulus Checks, Rent Relief, and Grants as the State Considers More Financial Assistance

The California legislature is considering a number of fresh budget measures to help residents affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, including rent reduction, state stimulus cheques, and business grants.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom announced more than a dozen initiatives as part of his $100 billion California Comeback Plan earlier this month. Newsom’s final budget proposal came amid a Republican-led campaign to have him removed from office.

“California’s economic recovery will leave no one behind,” Newsom said on May 14. “That’s why, on top of unprecedented investments we’re making to address California’s most persistent challenges, we’re implementing the nation’s largest state tax rebate and small business relief programs in history,” Newsom said.

He continued, “This is a boost for our local economy, and it’s how we’ll bring California roaring back.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Newsom plans to fund more COVID-19 relief in part using higher-than-expected tax receipts and $25 billion in federal aid granted by Congress.

The latest idea would build on prior aid, which was announced in March and included $600 stimulus checks for 5.7 million Californians, the majority of whom earned less than $30,000.

State lawmakers began holding public hearings on the new budget ideas on Wednesday. Here’s how it might affect Californians.

Grants and Stimulus Checks

The state would provide additional $600 direct payments to all taxpayers who earn up to $75,000 per year and did not get the state’s first stimulus payment under the current proposal.

According to Newsom, the plan would be the “biggest state tax rebate in American history,” and two out of every three Californians would be eligible. Families with dependents who meet the criteria, including those living in the United States without legal immigration status, will be eligible for an additional $500.

In addition, $1 billion in new scholarships would be given to workers who lost their employment due to the pandemic so that they might return to school or start their own enterprises. It also contains $35 million in funding for towns and counties to launch UBI initiatives.

Utilities and Housing

According to the California Comeback Plan, the state will spend $2 billion to assist residents with past-due water and energy bills, as well as “more money than ever” to fund tenant legal services.

Newsom has also suggested that the city be expanded. This is a condensed version of the information.