What the Subway Globes in New York Are For.

Many New Yorkers take the subway every day without paying any attention to what is going on around them. Have you ever wondered why there are globes at the entrance? Because of their explanation, one TikToker has gone viral.

The video of John Friia, who manages the fact account @hereinnyc, has over 40,000 likes.

This is his justification.

What Are the Purposes of New York Subway Globes?

He begins, “These aren’t simply for looks; they truly had a purpose.”

He notes that they were first used in the city’s subway system in the 1980s, when tokens were still in use, and that they came in green, yellow, and red colors.

Each color had a different connotation.

The color green indicated that the entry was open 24 hours a day and included a token booth.

The half-moon globes were created in the 1990s as a consequence of a decision to make them brighter and radiate more light.

Things became more complex after the MetroCard was introduced in 1997, he said.

“Some of the exit-only places were turned into conventional entrances with MetroCard machines, the yellow ones were phased out, and today, green indicates a subway entry and red indicates an exit-only spot with some exceptions.”

The video is part of Friia’s Subway Secrets series, in which he shares information about the transportation network and has been seen over 400,000 times.

He uncovered a buried metro station that is no longer in use in another video in the series.

