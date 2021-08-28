What the Intelligence Community Said About the COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory.

The study by the Intelligence Community on the origins of COVID-19 did not accuse or exonerate the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Intelligence Community couldn’t agree on the origin of the virus after 90 days of “redoubling” attempts to bring the world closer to knowing how it started. While much of the report remains classified, the portions that have been made public suggest that the lab leak scenario cannot be ruled out, leaving the world in a state similar to that which existed months ago.

The Intelligence Community does agree that the virus was not created to be used as a biological weapon. Although two agencies say there isn’t “adequate evidence” to assess that possibility either way, the majority of agencies agree that it wasn’t genetically altered.

At least one contributor to the report stated that it had “moderate confidence” that the pandemic began as a laboratory-related incident, most likely originating at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Four other agencies believe the pandemic is occurring naturally, while three others are unable to support either explanation since some experts favor one origin over the other, while others believe both are equally plausible.

The Intelligence Community stated it would likely need China’s help to establish a “conclusive assessment” of COVID-19’s origin. The report did, however, underline China’s opposition to additional investigations, as well as its refusal to share information and blame the outbreak on the US.

“These moves reflect, in part, China’s government’s anxiety about where a probe would lead, as well as its frustration that the international community is using the issue to impose political pressure on China,” according to the report.

During the early stages of the pandemic, scientists dismissed a lab leak as a fringe conspiracy notion that should be ignored due to the potential for blame to be placed on Chinese scientists. While many scientists still feel it is the least likely cause of the pandemic, research into all conceivable causes has gained traction in recent months.

Reports that Chinese scientists were sick with flu-like symptoms in the fall of 2019 have spurred the recent surge in enthusiasm for investigating the lab leak scenario. Any researchers at the Wuhan University have been rejected by China. This is a condensed version of the information.