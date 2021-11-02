‘What The Hell Is Wrong With You?’ Tucker Carlson slams Lindsey Graham for 1/6 comments.

Senator Lindsey Graham was reportedly told by Capitol Police to shoot protestors, according to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who was embroiled in his own controversy around January 6.

“Lindsey Graham was racing around the Capitol on January 6th, urging the Capitol Police to murder the protestors,” Carlson stated.

He then brought up statements made by the South Carolina Republican during the Capitol Riots, which were reported in The Washington Post on Sunday.

“What are you doing?” Graham was quoted as saying. Reclaim the Senate! You have weapons. Make use of them. There’s a reason we give you guns. Make use of them.” Graham’s idea that police “kill American citizens for the crime of trespassing” was denounced by Carlson. “Really? Is this how conservatives feel about armed protesters? They shouldn’t have been there in the first place. Carlson continued, “We’ve never justified that and we’ll never defend it.” “However, murder them?” Lindsey Graham, what the hell is wrong with you? How long until you start ordering drone strikes against people whose ideologies you disagree with?” Carlson has been a longtime adversary of the South Carolina Republican, who promptly turned on former President Donald Trump following the Capitol Riot.

Carlson went after Graham in September, calling him a coward for not appearing on his show. The Fox News anchor had called the senator a liar the night before for not taking a hard stance on the war in Afghanistan.

Carlson remarked, “We’d want to know what Lindsey Graham feels about that.” “On his never-ending fundraising tour, you see him on television quite a bit—all the time.” ‘Send me money, I’m a conservative!’ Carlson described it as “political televangelism.” “However, Lindsey Graham has declined to appear on our show, which is a shame because it would be a fascinating discussion for everyone.” “The invitation is still valid.” Carlson also chastised the Republican on his show earlier this year for allowing President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees to be confirmed. Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted in support of all of Trump’s picks.

In March 2020, the Fox News anchor accused Graham of “trying to reward the Chinese” by “giving out residency documents to rich Chinese, practically all of whom by definition have ties to our enemies in the Chinese government” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why is he pushing it now, when there is a threat? This is a condensed version of the information.