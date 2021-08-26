What Sharks Can You Find in American Waters, and Are They Dangerous?

In Atlantic coastal waters and throughout the Pacific Coast, a variety of sharks can be found. The great white shark (or simply known as the white shark)—one of the top predators—and the whale shark, the world’s largest fish—are among those reported in the United States.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are more than 50 shark species in the waters off the United States’ East Coast.

According to the Shark Research Committee, a non-profit research organization, at least 34 shark species have been recorded off the Pacific Coast, mostly in California, Alaska, and Oregon in the United States.

Is it true that all sharks are dangerous?

“Say the word ‘shark,’ and the first image most people conjure up is a Jaws-inspired white shark devouring unsuspecting bathers while well-meaning authorities and scientists helplessly stand by,” according to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), which is administered by the Florida Museum of Natural History.

However, contrary to popular belief, most sharks do not pose a threat to humans.

“Most sharks are no threat to people unless they are harassed or grabbed,” Dr. Mike Heithaus, a marine biologist who specializes in predator-prey interactions and the ecological value of sharks and other large marine species, told This website. Even with larger species, the great majority of interactions do not represent a threat to humans.”

Sharks on the Atlantic Coast of the United States

Sharks on the East Coast range in size from little spiny dogfish to enormous white sharks, and they can be found in “just about every kind of ocean habitat,” according to the NOAA.

In the nearshore waters of the southeast coast, the Atlantic blacktip, spinner, Atlantic sharpnose, and lemon sharks are among the more common species.

During the summer, sandbar, sand tiger, and smooth dogfish sharks can be found around the shores of the Mid-Atlantic region. According to the NOAA, these are also found in New England waters, where spiny dogfish and white sharks swim in search of natural prey.

The majority of Atlantic sharks are said to spend at least part of their life in coastal waters. Many animals travel throughout the US coast’s bays and estuaries in quest of food.

Other species have been identified as "open-ocean dwellers."