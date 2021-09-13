What Sets Newsom’s Recall Election Apart From Davis’ Demise in 2003.

According to Democratic political consultant Garry South, there are “quite obvious” distinctions between the current gubernatorial recall election in California and the recall that deposed former Governor Gray Davis in 2003.

Since the state’s recall mechanism was established in 1911, only Newsom and Davis, both Democrats, have had to defend their seats through a recall election. South believes the September 14 recall election will be a “blowout win for Newsom,” despite the fact that voters removed Davis from office over 18 years ago.

South counseled Davis throughout his first gubernatorial run in 1998, as well as his re-election campaign in 2002. South believes that California’s political makeup, support for each governor going into their recall elections, the politicians in power during the two White House eras, and the candidates running in each special election all play a role in why he believes Newsom’s recall will turn out differently than Davis’.

To begin with, “Newsom came into this in a far, far stronger position than Davis did in 2003,” South said in a phone interview with This website last Friday. He cited Newsom’s job popularity ratings, the margin by which he was elected governor in 2018, and the state’s voter registration numbers as examples of why he believes Newsom has advantages versus Davis.

In polls conducted ahead of the 2003 recall election, Davis’ job approval ratings were below 30%. In contrast, a recent IPSOS poll indicated that by the end of August, Newsom had a 57 percent job approval rating among registered voters.

“Davis was in an almost terminally bad position going into the 2003 recall, and Newsom’s standing among voters, while it has taken a knock, is not in risky terrain at all,” South added.

Meanwhile, Davis received about 58 percent of the vote in his first gubernatorial election, but only around 10% less in his re-election four years later. Newsom received 61.9 percent of the vote in his first try for governor.

According to South, California now has a higher percentage of registered Democrats and fewer registered Republicans than it did in 2003. According to state data, 44.1 percent of voters voted.