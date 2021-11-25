What Restaurants Are Open Thanksgiving Day? Chick-fil-A, Red Lobster, and other restaurants’ hours.

On Thanksgiving, many people will be savoring turkey dinners, but our favorite restaurants are open for those who need a fast bite to eat.

While many federal offices and government institutions are closed on this day, most eateries are privately owned or franchised, thus their owners have the option of keeping the doors open or not.

Retail outlets follow a similar pattern, with many pharmacies and other retailers being open on Thanksgiving Day.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of some of America’s finest eateries, along with their Thanksgiving hours.

What Restaurants Are Open Thanksgiving Day?

Some eateries, such as Applebee’s, will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your local Applebee’s is open, contact your local restaurant or use the Applebee’s store locator.

Some restaurants in Boston Market will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your local Boston Market is open, contact your local eateries or use the Boston Market store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, The Cheesecake Factory is closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, Chick-fil-A was closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, Chili will be closed.

Some eateries, such as Denny’s, will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your local Denny’s is open, contact your local restaurant or use the Denny’s store locator.

Some Jack in the Box locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your local Jack in the Box is open, contact your local restaurants or use the Jack in the Box store locator.

Some eateries, such as IHOP, will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your local IHOP is open, contact your local restaurant or use the IHOP store locator.

Some McDonald’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your local McDonald’s is open, contact your local restaurant or use the McDonald’s store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, Olive Garden is closed.

Some eateries, such as Popeye’s, will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your local Popeye’s is open, contact your local restaurants or use the Popeye’s store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, Red Lobster is closed.

Some restaurants, including Starbucks, will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your local Starbucks is open, contact your local eateries or use the Starbucks store locator.

Some establishments, such as Subway, will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To check out if your Subway is open, contact your local restaurants or use the Subway store locator.

Some T.G.I. Friday’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out more, contact your local restaurants or use the T.G.I. Friday’s store locator. This is a condensed version of the information.