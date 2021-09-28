What Products Are Affected by the DiGiorno Pizza Recall, and Can I Get a Refund?

After some of its DiGiorno products were mislabeled, Nestlé is recalling 14 tons of frozen pizza sold in the United States.

But which pizzas are affected, and what should you do if you’ve already purchased one?

Everything you need to know about the recall is right here.

Which DiGiorno pizzas have been recalled, and why have they been recalled?

Nestlé has issued a recall for DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas, according to a statement on its website.

The pizzas are actually DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizzas that have been mislabeled.

The problem was initially identified when a customer complained that the pizza they had purchased did not match the description on the box.

Unlike the pepperoni pizza, this one incorporates soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles.

The presence of soy is undisclosed as a result of the mislabeling, which could be problematic for persons with allergies.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has classified it as a Class I recall, which means that “there is a reasonable likelihood that using the product will result in significant, adverse health consequences or death.”

The pizzas were sold all around the country.

Check for important information on the box to see if you bought an affected pizza.

The recalled pizzas had a manufacturing date of June 30, 2021, a “best by” date of March 20, 2022, and a batch code of 1181510721.

Is it possible to get a refund?

If you bought an impacted pizza, you should either throw it away or return it for a refund to the store where you bought it.

Consumers with soy allergies, in particular, are advised not to eat the pizzas, and anyone experiencing an illness or allergic response as a result of the meal should consult their healthcare professional.

Nestlé has asked that anyone with concerns or questions concerning the recall contact them at their website or by calling 800-681-1676.

Bonita Cleveland, Consumer Services Manager at Nestle USA, can be reached at 1-800-681-1676 or [email protected]

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of a Soy Allergy?

So far, no one has reported getting sick or having an unpleasant response after eating the pizza.

Food allergies can produce severe reactions in certain people, including life-threatening anaphylaxis.