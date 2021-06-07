What precisely is this secret club about, as the debate over Dominic Cummings’ role in SAGE meetings rages on?

After it was revealed that Boris Johnson’s main adviser Dominic Cummings had attended meetings on Covid-19, the government is under increasing pressure to explain more about the advisory group Sage.

Ministers and experts from medical and scientific areas consult the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies on a daily basis as they address the epidemic.

However, it has been chastised for not publishing the names of the experts engaged, other than that of its chairman, Sir Patrick Vallance, top scientific adviser.

We’re taking a break here.