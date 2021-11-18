What Polls Say About the Texas Governor’s Race Between Beto O’Rourke and Greg Abbott

While the race is still about a year away, surveys show Texas’ Republican governor leading his Democratic opponent, former Representative Beto O’Rourke, who began his bid to oust Greg Abbott in 2022 on Monday.

From 2013 until 2019, O’Rourke was a member of Congress for Texas’ 16th District. He unsuccessfully campaigned in the state in 2018 to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz, elevating his national reputation significantly. O’Rourke raised $2 million in 24 hours after announcing his 2022 campaign, demonstrating strong Democratic support.

Despite the fact that O’Rourke is popular among Democrats and is seen as the front-runner to defeat Abbott, current polling indicates that the former congressman will face an uphill battle. According to a poll conducted by the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune in October, the governor is far ahead of his Democratic opponent.

According to the study, 46 percent of registered voters in Texas would vote for Abbott, while only 37 percent would vote for O’Rourke. However, 10% of respondents stated they had “no opinion,” and 7% said they would vote for “someone else.” The governor now has a 9-point edge.

The survey has a margin of error of 2.83 percentage points plus or minus.

Abbott and O’Rourke were virtually tied in a poll released by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation in early November, albeit the GOP incumbent was still up by a slim margin. Abbott received 43% of registered voters’ support, compared to 42% who stated they would vote for O’Rourke. However, 12% indicated they were undecided, and 3% said they would vote for someone else.

The margin of error for the poll was 2.6 percentage points.

At the same time, Abbott’s approval rating among Texans remains low. As of last month, according to polls conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin, 48 percent of Texans disapprove of the governor, while only 43 percent approve. Another 10% say they are undecided or don’t know whether they approve or disapprove.

There is a significant partisan difference in Texas, with 85 percent of Democrats disapproving of Abbott and 79 percent of Republicans applauding him. With independents, though, the governor is much behind. Disapproval is expressed by 57% of independents in the state.