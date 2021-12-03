What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams’ Support as She Runs for Governor of Georgia Again

Stacey Abrams, a Democratic activist, said this week that she will run for governor of Georgia again in 2022, despite recent polls indicating a tough campaign.

From 2011 through 2017, Abrams was the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. She later ran for governor of Georgia against Republican Brian Kemp, but lost. While Abrams lost the 2018 race by a razor-thin margin, she is largely recognized with helping President Joe Biden and Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff convert Georgia blue in the recent elections.

It’s unclear whether Abrams will be successful in her bid for governor, but the Republican field is split. Former President Donald Trump has slammed Kemp, even implying that he prefers Abrams to Kemp.

However, according to the most recent poll of Georgians’ opinions on the next election, Kemp is well positioned to defeat Abrams in a rematch. In a November poll done by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, Abrams was 3 points behind Kemp among potential voters in Georgia. Only 44 percent of likely voters favored Abrams, compared to 47 percent who backed Kemp.

Meanwhile, Abrams was polled to be significantly ahead of Republican opponent Vernon Jones in the same poll. Jones identified as a Democrat until January, when he embraced Trump and propagated the former president’s unfounded accusations of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Jones is now pursuing the Republican governorship nomination.

In a poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, Jones received only 40% of likely voters’ support in a race against Abrams. Meanwhile, 45 percent of Democrats backed the Democratic candidate, giving him a 5-point edge.

According to YouGov America monitoring polling, Abrams has a low favorability rating. Only 36.2 percent of Americans approved of the Democrat as in late October. Meanwhile, 35.7 percent of those polled had a negative opinion of her. More than a quarter of respondents (28%) said they were undecided.

Prior to that, the most recent governor's race poll was taken in early January. Kemp was 4 points ahead of Abrams in a poll conducted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' Lee Business School, with potential Georgia voters. The incumbent received 44 percent of the vote.