What Polls Say About GOP Support for Trump in the Wake of Rumors of a 2024 Presidential Run

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t ruled out running for president again, and surveys suggest he might win a majority of Republican votes.

After leaving office, Trump retained his grip on the Republican Party, and despite some attempts to push the party away from him, he cemented himself as the party’s leader. Trump is the overwhelming leader for the Republican presidential nomination, and if he runs, other GOP candidates will certainly take a back seat.

Rumors of Trump running for president in 2024 began to circulate after Undercurrent News reporter Lauren Windsor stated that Representative Jim Jordan told her that Trump will launch his candidacy “any day now.” Jordan’s representative denied making the comments, forcing Windsor to release a video of Jordan claiming he spoke with Trump and that he “knows” he’ll run.

Trump’s spokesperson refuted that the former president told Jordan that he is running for president, and said that an announcement about a run in 2024 was not near.

For months, the former president has hinted at a presidential run. He frequently stated that his decision would make people “extremely pleased,” and some close to the former president believe he will run for president again.

“I believe he will flee. I’d like him to flee. He’s shown he can handle the pressure. According to The Des Moines Register, Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, said on Thursday, “We’re at a point now where you’ve got to have someone who’s willing to battle, willing to stand up to all the injustices.”

In March, the former president won a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and his popularity has only grown in the months since. When asked who they wanted to see run for president at CPAC in July, 70 percent of participants responded Trump. It was a 15-point rise over the March survey.

While the CPAC straw poll isn’t entirely representative of all Republicans, Trump has consistently come out on top in polls. A majority of Republicans surveyed in a May Quinnipiac poll supported Trump, while a July Hill-HarrisX poll suggested that 55 percent of registered Republican voters would consider voting for the former president.

