What Parents and Lawmakers Have Said About Facebook’s ‘Instagram Kids’ Development.

Following substantial opposition from lawmakers, child safety groups, and parents, Facebook announced Monday that it was delaying development of an Instagram app for youngsters.

In a blog post, Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, stated that the firm will utilize the time to engage with concerned parties on a social media service geared for minors under the age of 13—who are now barred from using the app due to federal privacy laws.

The app would be free of advertisements and allow parents to keep track of their children’s activities. Facebook’s Mosseri said Monday that the app is still required and “the proper thing to do.”

“This will be interpreted by critics of ‘Instagram Kids’ as an admission that the project is a bad idea. He wrote, “That is not the case.” “The reality is that children are already online, and we believe that creating age-appropriate experiences tailored to them is a far better option for parents than where we are now.”

Many lawmakers, professionals, parent groups, and others have urged Facebook to stop the initiative since it was made public in March.

“We don’t just give stuff to kids because they WANT it,” one parent informed Mosseri on Twitter. When adults haven’t found out how to make dangerous tools safe, we don’t give them to youngsters to play with. Stop trying to sell children deadly tools.”

“I really like the notion of my kids using some type of safer, simpler version of social media before leaping into the firehose of Instagram/Snapchat/Tiktok,” another parent said on Twitter in response to Instagram Kids’ pause. But I’d probably begin at the age of 13, not younger.”

In April, 44 state attorneys general asked with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to scrap the plan, citing concerns about cyberbullying and internet predators. “Facebook has historically failed to protect the wellbeing of children on its platforms,” the group of state prosecutors added.

In a letter to Facebook, dozens of public health advocates and child safety organizations expressed concern that such app would put young people in danger and abuse their desire for peer approval.

They claimed that the platform’s constant focus on looks, self-presentation, and branding poses a threat to adolescents’ privacy and well-being.

