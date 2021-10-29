What It Means for Virginia: Youngkin Surges Ahead of McAuliffe in a New Poll.

In a new survey, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has pushed ahead of Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe, in a contest that both parties are seeing as a possible preview of the 2022 midterm elections.

In Virginia, the GOP hasn’t won a statewide election in over a decade, and President Joe Biden won the state by more than ten points in the 2020 election. However, according to a Fox News survey conducted from October 24 to 27, Democrats should be concerned that their hold on the state is in jeopardy.

Youngkin has an 8-point edge over McAuliffe among probable voters. The Republican candidate has 53 percent of the vote, while the Democratic candidate has only 45 percent. When it comes to registered voters, the contest is tighter, but Youngkin still has a 48 percent to 47 percent lead against McAuliffe.

This is a significant change from the polls conducted by Fox News two weeks earlier. In the previous poll, McAuliffe had a 5 point lead over Youngkin among potential voters. The Democratic candidate received 51% of the vote, while the Republican contender received only 46%.

Despite the fact that Fox News is often seen as favoring conservative candidates, polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight gives its polling an A. The Washington Examiner first reported on Thursday that other recent internal polling for GOP lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears conducted by co/efficient shows Youngkin leading by 4 points.

Virginia’s polling average, according to FiveThirtyEight, is now deadlocked. When current polling data is combined, Youngkin and McAuliffe are endorsed by 47.1 percent of Virginia voters.

The campaign in Virginia is being keenly watched by both Democrats and Republicans. As the parties gear up for the 2022 midterm elections, they see the contest as a barometer of how people are reacting to Democratic leadership following the party’s victory in the White House and Congress in the 2020 election. Democratic leaders are already worried that they will lose control of Congress in the midterm elections, as Republicans see this as a likely outcome.

“I believe we can [win the midterm elections]. I’m not sure we’ll be able to, “During a virtual event, Congressman Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, stated this. This is a condensed version of the information.