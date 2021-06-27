What Is Toxic Positivity, and What Does It Mean? What It Does to Us and What We Can Do About It

As the coronavirus pandemic caused us to lock down, many people planned to learn a new skill or improve themselves. However, some people have expressed concern that focusing on the positives can often become an unhealthy habit.

Here, we deconstruct what toxic optimism is, how it affects us, and what we can do about it.

The tendency to focus or rely extensively on optimism in all situations and facets of life is known as toxic positivity.

While this may not appear to be a terrible thing to some, when unpleasant reactions to our environment or emotional events are bottled up or neglected, it can become poisonous.

“While cultivating a positive mindset is a powerful coping mechanism, toxic positivity stems from the idea that the best or only way to cope with a bad situation is to put a positive spin on it and not dwell on the negative,” Natalie Dattilo, a clinical health psychologist with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told The Washington Post.

“It stems from our proclivity to overvalue pleasant emotional experiences while undervaluing negative ones.”

By focusing on the good to a dangerous extent, the Psychology Group characterizes it as a sort of excess. Toxic positivity is defined by the group’s Samara Quintero and Jamie Long as “the excessive and unproductive overgeneralization of a cheerful, optimistic state across all contexts.”

What Is the Impact of Toxic Positivity on Us?

Focusing solely on the good, according to Quintero and Long, can lead us to “deny the legitimacy of a true human experience.”

“The process of poisonous positivity results in the denial, reduction, and invalidation of the actual human emotional experience,” they wrote on their site.

“Just like anything done in excess, when positivity is used to cover up or silence the human experience, it becomes toxic.

“By disallowing the existence of certain feelings, we fall into a state of denial and repressed emotions.”

This shows one result of toxic positivity is to deny the negative issues in our lives, and to suppress our true feelings, or in some cases deny ourselves the opportunity to feel anything.

They write how this can sometimes be an outworking of shame, adding: “Where there is hiding, secrets, and denial, shame is usually in the driver’s seat.

