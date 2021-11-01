What Is the Vaccination Program for Children? The White House claims that the initiative will be up and running soon.

If the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children aged 5 to 11, the White House aims to begin its COVID vaccination campaign for youngsters next week.

The distribution program for children as young as 5 years old will be “completely up and running” next week, according to Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. Vaccinations could start as soon as this week, pending CDC approval, and the Biden administration has already begun distributing 15 million pills to pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, and other locations across the country.

The Biden administration’s approach involves ensuring that parents can take their children to a facility they know and trust to get vaccinated, in addition to securing vaccine supply. More than 25,000 pediatric and primary care physicians, as well as schools and community-based clinics, are part of this network.

According to polls, many parents are still unwilling to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation study, their main concerns are the vaccine’s immediate and potential long-term negative effects. One of the most common concerns among parents was that the COVID-19 vaccine will render their child infertile.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine affects infertility in adults or children, and health professionals have recommended parents to get their children immunized.

According to the CDC, just approximately 2% of overall immunizations in the United States involve people aged 12 to 17, and part of Biden’s objective is to try to increase public trust in the vaccine. According to the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will collaborate with schools, religion leaders, and community organizers to boost vaccine confidence, as well as solicit the aid of pediatricians around the country to use social media to directly reach parents.

"The kids immunization program will be fully operational starting the week of November 8," Zients stated on Monday. "Parents will be able to arrange vaccination visits at locations they are familiar with and trust." Zients claims that millions more doses will be sent out in addition to the 15 million doses that the White House has started giving out.