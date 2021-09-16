What Is the Status of the Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Social Safety Net Spending Proposal?

President Joe Biden has been pushing hard to get his “Build Back Better” program through Congress in the next weeks, but Democratic infighting might delay Biden’s priority package even more.

“I realize we still have a long way to go, but I am sure that Congress will deliver to my desk both the bipartisan physical infrastructure plan and the Build Back Better plan that I have proposed,” Biden told reporters on Thursday, in the latest of numerous public statements praising the plans.

The Biden administration shifted its focus to efforts to fulfill major components of Biden’s campaign agenda after Congress quickly passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in March.

One bill, a $1 trillion “hard infrastructure” bill (which includes roads, bridges, ports, broadband, and other items) has bipartisan support and is expected to pass quickly. Democrats, on the other hand, are dead set on attaching it to a separate $3.5 trillion proposal, dubbed “soft infrastructure” or “human infrastructure” at first, that would effectively extend social safety net programs to match Biden’s campaign promises. If nearly every Democrat in the House and all Democratic senators vote in favor, it can pass without Republican support.

Before the United States House and Senate took a vacation for Yom Kippur, major House committees advanced sections of the $3.5 trillion proposal.

The federal budget year concludes at the end of the month, further complicating the schedule for passing Biden’s agenda. The federal government will shut down on October 1 unless Congress passes a short stopgap measure before then.

Democrats currently hold razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate, as well as the White House, but with the 2022 midterm election cycle approaching, their federal government control could be jeopardized, putting additional pressure on them to pass their priority legislation in the coming months.

Both legislation are presently stuck in the House of Representatives, where Democrats disagree on the size and priorities of the larger package but insist on passing the smaller infrastructure bill without a deal. Democrats in the Senate are likewise split on the $3.5 trillion price figure.

Biden has been meeting secretly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer behind the scenes, the most recent meeting being on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.