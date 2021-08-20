What Is the Diversity of the Top 10 Most Selective Universities?

For years, universities around the country have lauded diversity and inclusion efforts, demonstrating that more varied student and faculty populations enrich educational environments and strengthen communities. With a stronger focus on racial justice in 2020, these efforts took on greater significance—and urgency.

Market for online education Using data from the US Department of Education’s college scorecards, StudySoup looked examined the racial diversity of the top ten most selective universities in the country. The acceptance rate of schools is used to rank them. This study did not include industry-specific colleges such as conservatories and nursing schools.

StudySoup looked examined how diverse some of the most prestigious American universities are, as well as what steps they are making to enhance diversity and inclusion. The following 10 colleges have doubled down on strategies to attract and retain instructors and students from all backgrounds, from leveling the playing field and streamlining the application process to opening the door for transfer students and democratizing financial aid.

Pomona College is a private college in Pomona, California (Claremont, California)

7.4 percent of people accept it.

There are 1,610 undergraduate students in total.

34 percent white; 9.9% black; 17.5 percent Hispanic; 16.3% Asian; 0.5 percent American Indian/Alaska Native; 0.4 percent Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander; 6.7 percent mixed race; 11.3 percent nonresident

Pomona College, which has one of the biggest endowments per student of any college in the US, has announced a variety of initiatives aimed at attracting, keeping, and insuring a diverse student body. The full endowment of financial aid for need-blind admissions is one of these approaches. Gabrielle Starr, Pomona’s first Black president, took office in 2017 and has been a vocal advocate for the university’s standardized-test entrance requirement to be eliminated permanently. During the coronavirus pandemic, the requirement was discontinued at Pomona, as it did at many other schools around the country. Starr described higher education as a way of overcoming impediments to social mobility, many of which are related to racial and economic inequality, in an interview with Nicholas Lemann of the New Yorker published on July 26, 2021. “If they don’t succeed in college, there may never be another college student in that family,” Starr added. If black young men do not finish college, they will fall out of the middle class, according to some. This is a condensed version of the information.