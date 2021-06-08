What is the date of National Best Friends Day? To Share: Quotes and Images

National Best Friends Day is an unofficial U.S. holiday celebrated on June 8 each year to honor our closest friendships. Those who are commemorating the day might do so by sharing quotes and photographs about friendship that are available on various websites.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center, friends can have a “significant impact” on our health.

According to the Mayo Clinic website: “Friendships are beneficial to one’s health. Friends can help you enjoy happy occasions and offer support during difficult times. Friendship prevents loneliness and allows you to provide much-needed companionship.

“Friendships are also important in promoting your overall health. Adults who have a good social support network had a lower chance of depression, high blood pressure, and having an unhealthy body mass index (BMI).

“Studies have even indicated that elderly folks who have a vibrant social life live longer than those who have less connections,” it continues.

Quotations

On National Best Friends Day, here are some quotes about friendship from various notable individuals that might be shared:

“What exactly is a friend? “There is a single soul residing in two bodies.” Aristotle was a Greek philosopher who lived in the 4th century BC.

“Friendship is the shadow of the evening, which increases with the setting sun of life.”

—Jean de La Fontaine

“A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.”

—Winnie the Pooh, the fictional character from the book of the same name by A.A. Milne

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It isn’t something that is taught in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” Muhammad Ali (Muhammad Ali)

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.” —from the book Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.”

—Amy Poehler

“Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses… swapped back and forth and over again.” — Michelle Obama

Below are some other friendship-themed quotes from Hallmark, the greeting card company, that can be shared on National Best Friends Day:

