What is the Curly Girl Method, and how does it work? Lorraine Massey, the creator, explains everything.

Curly-haired people have a genuine struggle as they try to deal with stringy curls, flat roots, dry ends, and a variety of other difficulties. The Curly Girl Method (CGM) is a hair-care regimen that attempts to improve hair health and make curls look their best.

Lorraine Massey, author of Curly Girl: The Handbook, spoke with this website about how to get started with the CGM and what it is—and, more significantly, what it isn’t.

CurlyWorld, which Massey founded, sells CG-friendly goods and offers guidance on her Curl By Curl haircuts.

She’s also the author of Curly Kids: The Handbook, which teaches parents how to utilize the approach on their children with curly hair, and Silver Hair: Say Goodbye to the Dye and Let Your Natural Light Shine: A Handbook.

The most significant element, according to Massey, is that CGM is a lifestyle rather than a product.

“CGM is a lifestyle and a way of life with a simple three-step curly hair routine that requires no brushes or combs and only three to four products (max) that must be plant-based, botanically infused, fully water soluble, and rich in natural emollients that deliver true hydration when combined with water,” she explained.

“Products should not contain sulfates or silicone.”

Finally, the CGM is straightforward, consisting of only three steps: cleanse, condition, and style.

Massey delineated the complexities of this process and why these phases are so important.

“The CGM follows three easy steps: cleanse rather than wash, as this preserves the health and integrity of the curls; condition, protect, hydrate, and organize curls; and style, to keep curl groups hydrated and intact while you wear them daily,” she says.

The Curly Girl Method’s Advantages

Some of the CGM’s benefits, according to Massey, include revealing your hair’s natural texture and providing more hydration and definition for curls.

“The Curly Girl Method brings out the best of your hair’s natural texture when you stay in process and consistency—whether your hair is curly, corkscrew, wavy or swavy, coily, spiraly, or everything in between,” she explained. To put it another way, it’s what it’s supposed to be.

“Caring for the CGM is like to caring for a botanical garden—the more you tend to it, the better. This is a condensed version of the information.