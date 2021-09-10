What Is the Collinsworth Slide, and How Does It Work? Fans of the NFL are ecstatic that the internet meme has returned.

The NFL season has arrived, which means our favorite analysts are back in the booth to break down every play. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 31-29 in this year’s kick-off game.

While the outcome, as well as the return of MVP Tom Brady, undoubtedly enthralled Buccaneers fans, another aspect of the game enthralled all fans.

This was the Collinsworth Slide, a well-known move made famous by NFL announcer Cris Collinsworth and guaranteed to put a smile on fans’ faces.

He was joined by Al Michaels, his normal commentator, as well as Michele Tafoya and Terry McAulay, who provided additional commentary.

What Is the Collinsworth Slide, and How Does It Work?

When Michaels is conducting his normal ABC commentating, he occasionally seeks advice from his presenting pal Collinsworth.

As a result, when Michaels asks Collinsworth for his opinion, the camera will be focused on Michaels, and Collinsworth will slide on camera to provide his two cents.

This has become well-known, with Collinsworth even claiming that he needs to reach a certain mark in order to perfect the slide.

During the 2018 season, clips of him doing this slide went viral, and it wasn’t until later that year that he learned why people kept requesting him to “slide” all the time.

“It’s just fun,” he said to For the Win at the time. ‘There’s no limit to how many people you can entertain as long as you’re willing to be the punchline,’ my father used to say. And it’s allowed me to make a decent livelihood throughout the years.”

Collinsworth even went into detail about how the slide came to be, explaining that it had everything to do with the stage manager and camera operator.

A custom that is unlike any other

The @CollinsworthPFF Slide has become a household name. pic.twitter.com/e4U2AqHAjd

— NBC (@SNFonNBC) on Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) on December 10, 2018

He added that he had to sit on his taped-off spot next to Michael for the opening shot every week, but that the camera operator then directs him to get out of the shot until he is needed.

As a result, he needed to find a method to satisfy all parties, which he did with a rapid slide across the table.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football took notice. This is a condensed version of the information.