What Is the Child Tax Credit, and How Does It Work? How to Opt Out, Direct Payments Amount

The money for the Child Tax Credit is due to be distributed next month, and individuals who want to opt out of direct payments must notify the IRS.

The Child Tax Credit was boosted under the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief package, and the IRS was instructed to distribute payments out on a monthly basis. Payments will begin on July 15th. The IRS has launched two new tools for people to check their eligibility and choose whether they want to receive their credit in a lump sum after they submit their taxes next year, as is customary.

The IRS unveiled the Child Tax Benefit Eligibility Assistant on Wednesday, a tool that allows individuals to see if they are eligible for the enhanced credit. Taxpayers will require their 2020 tax return, or their 2019 return if they haven’t filed for 2020 yet, as well as income statements to assess their eligibility.

The Child Tax Credit Portal is a second tool that allows taxpayers to opt out of monthly payments. Unenroll if you think you won’t qualify for the credit due to a change in income, a move out of the country, or because your child is claimed by someone else. They may be obliged to reimburse the money if they do not do so.

Taxpayers can also use the portal to verify their payment history and make changes to their bank account information, according to the IRS. A person must have an IRS username or an ID.me.account to use the tool. Those who do not have an ID.me account must authenticate their identity with photo documentation.

“Among the three new tools currently accessible on IRS.gov to help families understand, register for, and track these payments, the Update Portal is a vital piece,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig stated. “We will collaborate with partner organizations across the country to share information and assist eligible persons in receiving early payments.”

The traditional Child Tax Credit allows taxpayers to claim $2,000 for each eligible child they list as a dependent on their tax return. Congress increased the Child Tax Credit to $3,600 for children under the age of 18 to assist offset the financial burden of the coronavirus outbreak. This is a condensed version of the information.