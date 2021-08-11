What Is Multiple Sclerosis and How Does It Affect You? Christina Applegate, an actress, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Christina Applegate, an actress, revealed on Twitter that she has multiple sclerosis. Others with the illness, which affects the central nervous system, have been “very supportive,” according to Applegate.

MS is a disease that affects the myelin sheath, a protective covering that surrounds nerve cells in the body.

When the myelin sheath is destroyed, communication between the brain and the rest of the body is disrupted, resulting in muscle weakness, numbness, vision loss, tremor, and other symptoms.

The majority of diagnoses happen in adults in their 20s and 30s, but it can happen at any age. It is more common in women than in men.

According to MedlinePlus, a health information site run by the United States National Library of Medicine, the condition is frequently moderate. However, some persons with the illness may experience more severe symptoms, including movement and speech problems.

Symptoms can appear and fade over time, and relapses can be followed by quiet periods that might last for years.

According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine medical school, MS that comes and goes in this way is known as relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and it’s estimated that 90 percent of people will have this type of the disease at the time of diagnosis. Other patients notice that their symptoms worsen over time, whether after a period of relapse and remission or right away.

Multiple sclerosis is classified as an autoimmune illness by the Mayo Clinic, a U.S. medical center, implying that nerve damage may be caused by the body’s immune system.

However, the etiology of the disease is unknown, and it is unclear why some people develop multiple sclerosis and others do not. Genetics and the environment could both play a role.

People who have a family history of MS are more likely to develop it. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is also more common among white individuals than in persons of other races, and it is more common in temperate areas. Low vitamin D levels have also been linked to an increased risk of MS.

Although there is no cure for the disease, there are a number of therapies that can help reduce symptoms and have significantly improved the quality of life for those who live with it. This is a condensed version of the information.