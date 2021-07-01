What Is Multiple Myeloma and How Does It Affect You? Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88.

Donald Rumsfeld, the former US Secretary of Defense, died of multiple myeloma at the age of 88.

A spokesman for his family, Keith Urbahn, confirmed his death to The New York Times.

Rumsfeld held the position of Defense Secretary twice, once under President Gerald Ford and again under President George W. Bush. He was the architect of the Iraq war and oversaw the US approach to the Cold War in the 1970s.

What are the signs and symptoms of multiple myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a form of bone marrow cancer that can also be referred to as a plasma cell malignancy. Plasma cells are mostly present in the spongy tissue found inside bones, called bone marrow.

Bone marrow is necessary for the production of red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, as well as white blood cells.

The malignant plasma cells in multiple myeloma can grow and cause problems, as well as release aberrant proteins that can harm the body.

The disease’s name is derived from the fact that it frequently affects several body parts.

Multiple myeloma causes bone pain in the back, ribs, and hips, as well as nausea, fatigue, weight loss, severe thirst, and constipation.

The disease’s cause is unknown, but scientists do know that it begins with a single aberrant plasma cell in the bone marrow. This cell subsequently multiplies rapidly, and cancer cells eventually obliterate healthy blood-forming cells.

This can cause anemia, a shortage of red blood cells, which may lead to symptoms including fatigue and weakness.

The multiplying cancer cells can also cause a shortage of white blood cells, which can lead to problems fighting infections.

As the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins, these proteins can build up and damage the kidneys. The cancer cells can also cause damage to bones and increase their risk of breaking.

The disease is more common in men than it is in women, and is associated with increasing age. It is also about twice as common in black populations as it is in white and Asian populations, according to the U.K.’s National Health Service.

Treatment for multiple myeloma might include surgery and drug therapy, including steroids and chemotherapy.

There are also immunotherapy treatments available,. This is a brief summary.