What Is Monkeypox and How Does It Affect You? After contracting the virus, a Dallas resident was isolated to prevent its spread.

A Dallas resident who recently traveled abroad is undergoing isolation at a local hospital in order to avoid the spread of monkeypox, an uncommon disease with a fatality rate of approximately 10% in Africa.

The CDC verified on Friday that the individual had recently returned to the United States from Nigeria and was being treated in a Texas hospital. Given the virus’s capacity to spread, officials worked with the airline to notify passengers and others who may have come into touch with the patient throughout his flight from Lagos to Atlanta and then Atlanta to Dallas.

The CDC believes the danger of the virus spreading through respiratory droplets is low because passengers were forced to wear masks due to COVID-19. Monkeypox is most commonly disseminated by direct contact with contaminated clothing or linens, although it can also be transferred through indirect contact with contaminated clothing or linens.

In a statement, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, “This case is not cause for panic, and we do not expect any harm to the broader public.”

According to the CDC, monkeypox was first detected in 1958 and was given its name after two outbreaks in monkey colonies preserved for research. The first human case was not recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo for another 12 years, and there have only been three documented instances outside of Africa. According to the CDC, the last documented instance of monkeypox in the United States was in 2003, when 47 cases were reported.

Monkeypox is divided into two clades, with the Central African clade being more severe and having a greater mortality rate than the West African clade.

Smallpox and monkeypox have similar names, but monkeypox has milder symptoms. Fever, headache, muscle aches, and tiredness are common symptoms, which might present up to 21 days after infection.

The main distinction between smallpox and monkeypox symptoms is that the latter can induce swollen lymph nodes.

According to the CDC, the illness usually lasts two to four weeks, but there is no known, safe therapy for the virus in the United States. The smallpox vaccination, antivirals, and vaccinia immunity, on the other hand, are all effective.