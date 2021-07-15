What is John McCarthy’s background? A 32-year-old Wisconsin gas station shooter has been identified.

According to the Associated Press, the alleged shooter at a Wisconsin gas station has been named as John McCarthy, a 32-year-old who was later shot and killed by a police officer.

McCarthy, police said, was waiting for Anthony Griger, 22, who was putting gas into his car at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Pilot Travel Center in Franksville. Griger was a 2017 Franklin High School graduate known as “Nino” by his family and friends.

“He sat and waited for the ideal moment to strike. He casually strolled up to him and shot him dead while he was pumping gas,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated on Tuesday night. The motive has yet to be revealed.

Griger’s death came as a shock to his family, according to a GoFundMe website.

“There are no words to describe the pain and sorrow that Nino’s family and friends are feeling right now. We hope he is at peace and in the loving embrace of those who have gone before him, according to a statement.

McCarthy rummaged through Griger’s pockets, according to Schmaling, before shooting at another individual driving through the parking lot. That individual was not hurt.

McCarthy then drove to a Mobil station in Caledonia, which was about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away, according to investigators. McCarthy approached the undercover investigator who was pumping gas into his unmarked patrol car, Schmaling alleged, with a revolver pulled.

Both parties exchanged gunshots. McCarthy was assassinated. The investigator, whose name has not been revealed, was shot numerous times and had several bones surrounding his pelvis damaged, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s being treated in a Racine hospital for his injuries.