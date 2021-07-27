What is Jason Rubin’s background? Britney Spears asks an accountant to take her father’s position.

Britney Spears’ lawyer requested the appointment of a new conservator to handle the pop star’s money.

In recent hearings, the 39-year-old singer indicated her desire to have her father Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship and accused with child abuse.

According to The New York Times, lawyer Matthew Rosengart requested that accountant Jason Rubin be named the conservator of Spears’ estate in a court filing in Los Angeles.

Rosengart also filed a petition to have Jamie Spears removed as a conservator, according to the newspaper.

In a landmark court victory, Spears was allowed to choose her own lawyer for the first time in the conservatorship’s 13-year history, and Rosengart has just taken over as her legal counsel.

According to Rosengart’s plea to the court, if Spears has the capacity to pick her own lawyer, she “likewise has adequate capacity to make this nomination.”

Judge Brenda Penny accepted asset management firm Bessemer Trust’s departure from Britney Spears’ conservatorship earlier this month. In February 2021, it was named co-conservator with Jamie Spears.

According to court filings, Spears’ estate has $2.7 million in liquid assets and $56.3 million in investments and real estate.

“Any parent who sincerely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should voluntarily step aside in favor of the highly respected professional fiduciary recommended here,” Rosengart wrote in the petition to remove Jamie Spears.

Rubin’s appointment would grant him “the power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities, including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities, as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person, the conservatee’s medical team,” according to the filing.

What is Jason Rubin’s background?

Certified Strategies, Inc. is based in Woodland Hills, California, and Rubin is the president and co-founder of the company.

His website claims that he has “handled complex trust portfolios” and “has experience in working on financial elder abuse disputes.” He has been practicing forensic accounting since 1993.

Rubin is a “qualified public accountant, recognized company valuator, certified in financial forensics, expert witness testimony, fraud investigations, licensed professional fiduciary for complex trusts and estates,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rubin’s firm has dealt with conservatorship situations before.

"As Licensed Professional Fiduciaries in California, we have a lot of experience in.