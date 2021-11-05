What is JaShyah Moore’s background? After going missing in New Jersey for three weeks, a teen has been found.

Authorities in New Jersey and the United States are looking for JaShyah Moore, a 14-year-old girl from East Orange who was last seen on October 14 in a deli in the city.

The youngster went to Poppies Deli on 520 Central Avenue at 10 a.m. that day to pick up things for her family, according to a press release issued by the City of East Orange on Wednesday.

“We are asking everyone to please be aware, keep sharing, and report anything suspicious to [the East Orange Police Department]at 973 266 5041, 973 266 5030, or 973 266 5060,” according to the press release.

Authorities said JaShyah is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last spotted wearing black boots, khaki slacks, and a black jacket.

The East Orange Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, and the FBI are all working together to find the girl. Her disappearance has been kept under wraps for the time being.

The New Jersey State Police have been approached for comment by the Washington Newsday.

Jamie Moore, the teen’s mother, told PIX11 News that her daughter had returned home from the deli and stated she had misplaced the EBT card that had been used to pay for the items.

Jamie Moore stated, “She came back and said, ‘Mommy, I lost the card.” She instructed her daughter to “retrace [her]steps” in order to locate it.

JaShyah had still not returned an hour later. Daughter mother went out in search of her, visiting a number of delis in the vicinity. She then informed a neighboring police officer that JaShyah was missing.

“She’s a brilliant young lady. She was not planning on staying out all night “Jamie Moore stated the following. “My daughter is someone I am familiar with. She wouldn’t want me to be concerned.” JaShyah is a gamer who enjoys PlayStation and the social gaming platform Rec Room, according to her.

Jamie Moore claimed that on October 14, police searched her home and took her phone, as well as her daughter’s video games and personal paperwork. She went on to say that the adolescent didn’t have her own phone.

Authorities in New Jersey say they’ve obtained video footage from Poppies Deli and U.S. Food Market, two of the last places the adolescent went before she vanished.

Jamie Moore also revealed to PIX11 News that her daughter was summoned. This is a condensed version of the information.