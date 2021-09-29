What is Fat Bear Week, and when is it? Help Choose the Biggest Bear in a National Park by watching the livestream.

Fat Bear Week kicks up on Wednesday, with the public voting on which bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park is the fattest.

The Park Service and wildlife livestreamers Explore.org track bears across the park every year, especially near the salmon-rich Brooks River area.

The bears are then given numbers, such as 435 Holly or 32 Chunk, so that staff can keep track of their activities throughout the year.

With winter hibernating just on the corner, the bears have had all summer to feed on fish and build weight. And the park makes a point of archiving the before-and-after images so that we can all see how big they’ve grown.

The difference is substantial. Bears that have emerged from hibernation and returned to the area after the winter may appear lean and gaunt. However, some of the animals are nearly unrecognizable by October.

The rules for Fat Bear Week are simple: voters are shown images of two bears from this year’s lineup of 12 contenders taken in late July. They then vote on the bear they believe is the fattest in a knock-out tournament until only the winner remains.

But there’s a lot more to it. While voters can simply vote for the fattest bear, the Katmai National Park Service (NPS) has already published before-and-after photos of each of this year’s bears, others may want to consider which bear has gotten fattest relative to its starting weight, even if they didn’t end up being the fattest overall.

It can also get considerably more difficult. The park service has written comprehensive biographies of each of the bears in this year’s lineup based on observations, and a quick read reveals that each bear has unique circumstances and behavioral peculiarities.

Bear 503, for example, was removed from his mother earlier than usual as a child and endured “major uncertainties” before being adopted by 435 Holly, who is also in the running this year. Despite his early life, 503 has managed to gain weight this year, which some voters may want to consider.

Others could think about how 480 Otis is one of Brooks River’s senior bears, missing two cubs. This is a condensed version of the information.