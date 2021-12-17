What Is ‘Disaster Capitalism,’ and How Does It Work? The World’s Largest Oil Company Profits from the Climate Crisis.

According to new documents reviewed by The Daily Poster, while Republican state officials insist that Canadian oil pipelines are necessary to lower energy costs for American consumers, the fossil fuel giant operating those pipelines is suddenly citing the climate crisis its products are causing as a rationale for raising those prices.

Last month, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine demanded that the Biden administration remain open Enbridge’s controversial Line 5 pipeline, which runs beneath the Great Lakes, as a way to lower energy prices. DeWine has received nearly $400,000 from fossil fuel industry donations.

Enbridge, on the other hand, recently released a bombshell, telling government regulators that climate change implies its tar sands pipeline network has only 19 years remaining of economic life. Because pipeline operators are allowed to recuperate their operational costs through rate increases, that argument might allow the corporation to raise the fees that customers pay to move oil through its pipes. A shorter schedule equals higher levies.

The scenario is a textbook example of disaster capitalism: in this case, a fossil fuel behemoth is invoking the escalating ecological crisis as grounds for extracting more money from people who are already suffering from increasing prices.

“There’s something ironic about pipeline companies like Enbridge admitting that they can see the writing on the wall, that they won’t be competitive or needed in less than 20 years, and as a result, they have to raise prices now to account for that,” said Ari Peskoe, director of the Harvard Law School’s Electricity Law Initiative. “There’s something strange about that.” Enbridge has been working tirelessly to protect and extend its huge pipeline network, which is the largest in North America. Despite years of fierce opposition from Indigenous peoples, climate activists, and lawmakers, the multinational completed construction of its enlarged Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota this September. Now, the business is attempting to undermine Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection effort, in response to Whitmer’s order to shut down the firm’s outdated Line 5 pipeline, which runs through the Great Lakes and could produce a spill.

Enbridge has maintained that shutting down Line 5 would result in a. This is a condensed version of the information.