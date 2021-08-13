What is Anton Lazzaro’s name? Underage sex trafficking charges have been filed against a Republican strategist in Minnesota.

The FBI reported that wealthy Minnesota Republican strategist Anton Lazzaro was detained in Minneapolis on Thursday morning on allegations of juvenile sex trafficking.

The strategist and occasional Fox News guest was charged with five charges of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of attempting to do so, and three counts of obstruction of justice, according to the Daily Beast.

On Thursday afternoon, during Lazzaro’s initial appearance via videoconference in federal court in St. Paul, Minnesota, the indictment was unsealed.

After prosecutors said six victims had requested additional protection against the GOP strategist, U.S. Magistrate Judge Becky R. Thorson ordered Lazzaro to remain in custody until a hearing next week.

According to the accusation, between May and December of last year, Lazzaro “recruited” at least five teenage victims for paid sex and attempted to attract a sixth. There could be more victims, according to the police.

Lazzaro also allegedly “knowingly and willfully interfered” with the investigation as it progressed, according to the indictment.

A second suspect is being investigated but has not yet been apprehended. The indictment mentions the person as a co-conspirator, but he or she is not named.

Lazzaro disputes the charges, stating he has been “falsely charged,” according to a statement released by his lawyer to the Star Tribune.

Lazzaro has been asked for comment by this website.

What is Anton Lazzaro’s background?

Lazzaro is well-known for displaying his opulent lifestyle on Instagram, with photographs of him flying in private jets, driving topless in sports vehicles, and boasting about placing bets in Las Vegas while carrying large sums of money.

He’s been a Republican donor for a long time, but his contributions have skyrocketed since 2016. According to state campaign finance reports, he made several gifts to Minnesota Republicans in 2020. He has given tens of thousands of dollars to Republicans in total.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is urging Republican officials who took money from Lazzaro to donate it to anti-trafficking organizations.

Lazzaro is the founder of the Big Tent Republicans PAC, which “works to redefine the Republican Party primarily to minority, LGBT, and women who he believes have been deceived by the Democratic Party as well as neglected by his own party,” according to his website.

Photos of Lazzaro posing with former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence may be found on the website’s homepage. This is a condensed version of the information.