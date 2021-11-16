What Is a Sonic Boom and What Does It Mean? Here’s Why It Happened and Why It Wasn’t an Earthquake.

A sonic boom recently shook the people of Long Beach and Orange County in southern California. This created tremors that many people mistook for an earthquake.

However, there are significant variances between the two events, to the point where the USGS can barely tell if a sonic boom has occurred.

The Washington Newsday delves into what might create a sonic boom and how it differs from an earthquake.

What Is a Sonic Boom and What Does It Mean?

A sonic boom, according to NASA, is a thunder-like sound produced when anything travels faster than the speed of sound.

This can be created by an airplane or aerospace vehicle displacing air, resulting in a shock wave that is then abruptly released when the associated pressure is released.

When a boat makes a little wave on the water, this is an example of how this works. A wake is created as a boat drives through water and pushes water away.

Similarly, when a plane travels through the air swiftly, it pushes air aside, which might cause a shockwave due to accumulated air molecules. The boom is heard as the pressure of these molecules releases.

The sound is amplified by the shift in air pressure. However, others have speculated that such an explosion could have seismic properties.

What’s the Difference Between a Sonic Boom and a Natural Disaster?

The USGS states that seismic instruments would not be used to measure a sonic boom since they occur in the sky rather than on the ground.

However, some people have observed shaking in their region as a result of the force of a sonic boom, which means it has been brought to the attention of seismologists.

Individuals on the ground may be able to sense seismic aspects in a sonic boom. However, they rarely, if ever, have a significant impact on what happens on the ground.

The length of the high-frequency transmission is one of the most significant variances. Due to the disparity in the speed of sound in air and the speed of seismic waves in rock, if a signal is picked up at all by seismologists, it will only be for a brief period. This is a condensed version of the information.