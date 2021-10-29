What Is a ‘Snow Crash,’ Anyway? Twitter likens Facebook’s ‘Metaverse’ announcement to a dystopian science fiction novel from the 1990s.

Twitter users have compared Facebook’s freshly disclosed “Metaverse,” a virtual reality social environment, to the Metaverse from the dystopian science-fiction novel “Snow Crash,” which was published in 1992.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated on Thursday that the business’s parent corporation would be renamed “Meta.”

He stated that the company’s primary focus will be on creating the Metaverse, a virtual reality social area that individuals would enter via multi-functional virtual reality goggles. The goggles, which are still in the works, would be able to detect bodily movements and sounds, as well as play back audio, while individuals interacted in visual and virtual online spaces.

In his 1992 novel “Snow Crash,” science-fiction novelist Neal Stephenson invented the word “metaverse.” The Metaverse is a shared virtual place in Stephenson’s novel that uses the internet and augmented reality to connect all virtual worlds. Augmented reality is a technology that overlays computer-generated graphics on top of a user’s real-world vision.

Users in Stephenson’s Metaverse are represented by controlled avatars that may take on any shape. People’s avatars appear in low-quality versions when they reach the Metaverse using personal equipment or public ports.

People will be able to portray themselves in avatar form in Zuckerberg’s Metaverse. At Thursday’s debut, however, Zuckerberg’s avatars merely appeared to be human bodies. It’s unknown how weak internet connections will effect avatar look because the technology is still being developed.

Stephenson’s story is a cyberpunk dystopia in which the Metaverse provides a perilous escape from a society controlled by corporate mafia, mercenary defense forces, and sovereign gated communities guarded by armed guards.

In the world of “Snow Crash,” refugees flee countries ravaged by economic inflation, and the United States government has largely relinquished most of its power, occupying itself with tasks unrelated to real-world necessities.

Stephenson’s novel’s title alludes to a perilous occurrence in his Metaverse. When a person’s Metaverse connection is compromised by a computer virus, a digital drug, or a hacking attempt, the user can “snow crash,” causing their online avatar to suffer and the real-world user to suffer brain damage. Stephenson stated the title of his novel was inspired by the picture of black-and-white static on a television. This is a condensed version of the information.