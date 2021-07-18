What Is a Micro Wedding and How Does It Work? From the Experts: Everything You Need to Know

Many couples have traditionally preferred a large, conventional white wedding, but as a result of the COVID pandemic’s cancellations, delays, prohibitions, and limits, a new trend in weddings has emerged: the mini wedding.

COVID has led several brides and grooms to postpone their weddings, dramatically reduce their guest lists, or completely rethink their plans in the last year. Due to travel limitations, overseas weddings have also become incredibly difficult to carry off.

People have been encouraged to be more innovative and reconsider their priorities as a result of this. Micro weddings are becoming increasingly popular since they are typically far less expensive, easier to plan, more flexible, intimate and relaxing, and even greener.

Experts in the wedding industry have offered us their definitions of mini weddings, as well as some tips on how to make your day just as memorable if you go that route.

What Is a Micro Wedding and How Does It Work?

A micro wedding is exactly what it sounds like: a wedding with a smaller number of attendees.

For the majority of 2020 in the United Kingdom, wedding limitations meant that couples were only allowed 30 or fewer guests, assuming they were able to hold their ceremony at all. Varied states in the United States have different wedding rules, making planning even more difficult.

While couples in North Dakota were permitted to have a 500-person indoor wedding in August 2020, only members of the same household were permitted to celebrate in Los Angeles, California.

A micro wedding, according to Anna Price Olson, Associate Editorial Director of Brides, is distinguished by its small size. She claims that the pandemic has helped to popularize these little meetings.

“By definition, tiny weddings have 50 or fewer guests,” she explained. While couples have married in small ceremonies before, the idea of the tiny wedding trend was born from couples who were determined to marry during the epidemic!

“The year of the micro wedding has unquestionably been the year of the micro wedding, and the trend is here to stay, because, beyond venue, health, and guest limitations, these smaller-scale events give couples the planning flexibility to invite whom they want and throw the wedding wherever they wantâ€”whether the venue is their family home, front stoop, or favorite restaurant.”

