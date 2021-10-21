What is a ‘Bomb Cyclone,’ and how does it work? Explained: The West Coast Weather Phenomenon

Over the next few days, residents along the West Coast, particularly in Washington and Oregon, will be subjected to severe storms. Heavy rain is expected in some areas, according to federal weather forecasters, which might present problems for communities still recovering from fires.

“A succession of storm systems will strike the West Coast until at least next Tuesday, bringing strong rain totals, worrisome for burn scars, and high elevation mountain snow,” according to a tweet from the National Weather Service Prediction Service.

“The heaviest rain is expected to fall in two waves, one on Thursday and the other on Sunday and Monday.”

What Is a Bomb Cyclone and How Does It Work?

A bomb cyclone is the consequence of a meteorological process known as bombogenesis, according to the National Weather Service.

Bombogenesis occurs when a midlatitude cyclone intensifies rapidly, usually over the course of 24 hours. The fast drop in atmospheric pressure adds to the severity.

When a mass of strong, cold wind collides with the air over warm ocean water, the pressure drops, causing cold and warm air to collide.

A bomb cyclone is formed when these winds circle swiftly over a low-pressure system.

Storms and heavy rain are common meteorological occurrences caused by midlatitude bomb cyclones. A tropical cyclone, often known as a hurricane, on the other hand, is characterized by strong winds.

Bomb cyclones can behave like any other storm, although they lack the hurricane-force winds.

The Effects of Heavy Rain on Burn Scars

The intense rain associated with a bomb cyclone could wreak havoc in places that have already been ravaged by wildfires.

This is because of the way fires scar the earth in certain locations, making them more vulnerable to flash flooding and debris flow.

When it comes to debris flow,