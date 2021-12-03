What Is a Black Christmas? The Black Lives Matter Movement organizes an annual Christmas boycott of ‘White Companies.’

As part of its “Black Xmas” campaign, the Black Lives Matter organization is once again urging people to spend their money on Black-owned companies over the holiday season.

Since its inception in 2014, the movement has pushed people to boycott “white supremacist capitalism” by shopping at Black-owned companies from Black Friday through New Year’s Eve.

“We’re fantasizing about a #Blackxmas.” “This means no spending with white companies from November 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022,” according to the blackxmas.org website.

The campaign also encourages individuals to “transfer their money out of white corporate banks that finance our oppression” and into Black-owned banks, as well as make holiday donations in the names of family members to assist other Black groups.

“‘Capitalism doesn’t love Black people,’ as BLM LA organizer Jan Williams reminds us,” the organization notes on its website.

“In fact, white supremacist capitalism developed policing, first as chattel-slavery-era ‘paddy rollers,’ to preserve corporate interests while putting targets on the backs of Black people.

“Black Xmas invites us to break free from materialism and completely embrace our collective power, to create new traditions, and to play both offensive and defense.” Let’s use our economic clout to destabilize white supremacist capitalism and strengthen the Black community.” Black Xmas began as a response to the 2014 shooting murder of John Crawford, a Black man, by police in a Walmart store in Beavercreek, Ohio.

In recent years, Black Xmas has encouraged shoppers to support Black-owned companies as a form of protest against President Donald Trump.

Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer, highlighted the three fundamental pillars of the Black Xmas campaign to YES! magazine: building black, purchasing black, and banking black.

“Let’s look at Building Black…

“Perhaps your aunt is a domestic violence survivor, and she would enjoy a donation in her name to the Jenesse Center, which provides housing and assistance for survivors of domestic abuse, particularly Black women survivors,” Abdullah added.

“That is what Black Xmas is all about.” It’s about breaking free from consumerism’s shackles and opposing White capitalism while also establishing new customs.

“Buying Black is the second principle of Black Xmas,” Abdullah added. “Your mum does occasionally require a sweater. You can go to Nobody instead of Macy’s if you don’t want to give your money to Macy’s. This is a condensed version of the information.