What Has Kamala Harris Said Since Her Visit to the Border Five Months Ago? .

It’s been five months since Vice President Kamala Harris toured the southern border in public.

Harris, who was last seen on June 25 at a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processing center in El Paso, Texas, was the Biden administration’s point person on “stemming the flow to our southern border.”

“I’ve asked her, the VP, today—because she’s the most qualified person to do it—to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help—are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many people, stemming the migration to our southern border,” Biden said on March 24 when he named Harris to handle the border crisis.

His speech focused on the vice president’s role in addressing “root issues” through policy oversight. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and conservative journalists like Joe Concha, though, have criticized Harris for not doing enough to stem the flow.

The southern border underwent a historic rise of activity in the months following her assignment on the matter and subsequent visit on June 25. The number of reported encounters at the southwest border grew every month from February (about the time Biden and Harris took office) until July, culminating at almost 213,000.

Harris, as the face of the Biden administration’s border policy team, has been a target for those alarmed by the large number of crossings, with others in the administration, such as Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, having to emphasize that she is not a “border czar,” but rather the lead on addressing “root causes.”

Harris clarified her role and addressed her critics for the first time in months in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on November 18, reiterating Mayorkas’ comments.

"We can't just turn a knob and make things better. The reality is that we inherited a badly flawed immigration system," she stated. "In terms of the core issues, we're looking at the fact that individuals don't want to leave their homes. When they do, there are two reasons behind it. Either they're trying to avoid danger or they can't meet their families' requirements if they stay at home."