What Happens to a Baby When a Pregnant Woman Dies, as Revealed by an Autopsy Worker

It’s difficult enough to lose a loved one, but when a pregnant woman and her baby die at the same time, it’s a double tragedy.

People have been driven to tears as an autopsy worker described what happens to a baby after a mother-to-be passes away.

G Dubya, an autopsy tech, has been posting a series of educational films to TikTok, detailing everything from suturing your mouth shut after you die to wearing spiked contacts to keep your eyes from opening.

On Saturday, Dubya posted a poignant video titled “Pregnant autopsy? I placed the infant in the arms of his mother.”

“When I autopsy a pregnant lady, and I’ve autopsied four, we remove the baby, we collect DNA, we get a little blood swatch, and then when the autopsy is done on mom, we put mom back in the bag, and then we place the baby in mom’s arms,” said Dubya, who gives his address as Little Rock, Arkansas.

“It’s up to the funeral home and the family to decide if they want what they want. If the family wants the baby to be placed back in the womb or embalmed in the casket with the mother. However, the funeral home has the last say. I simply placed it in my arms.”

Dubya was responding to a question presented to him by EmmaDavy123, a follower, who inquired, “Question. Do you put the baby back in the tummy when someone is early pregnant or do you separate them when both pass away?”

The video, which can be viewed here, has been viewed over eight million times, with many viewers admitting to crying.

Galaxy Girl stated of the video, “That’s the most horrible but sweet thing I’ve heard.”

“Oh my gosh,” Becka wrote. That is both terrible and heartwarming.”

“Omg That’s something I’ve never considered. Allowing mama to hold her baby is such a poor blessing for you.”

“As a mother, that is the best answer ever,” Keilamiraz30 stated.

“Not me here bawling,” Meghan said. Thank you very much. “May God continue to bless you.”

“Well, this simply broke my heart,” says the speaker. This is a condensed version of the information.