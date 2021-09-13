What Happens If You Use a Fake Immunization Card?

If you use a COVID-19 vaccination card without being vaccinated, you could face serious consequences, including a five-year prison sentence.

Millions of Americans have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and unvaccinated people are pushing up hospitalization rates. State and local officials are imposing limits on the lives of unvaccinated people, such as dining indoors and attending college classes in person, in order to increase vaccination rates. The simple design of the vaccination cards, on the other hand, has made them easy to copy, allowing people to get around the limits.

While vaccine cards have a simple appearance, their usage of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mark makes them possibly illegal to use for fraudulent reasons. Unauthorized use of the CDC seal on a vaccine card, according to the FBI, might be illegal under Title 18 of the United States Code, which carries a fine, up to five years in prison, or both.

So far, the Department of Justice has concentrated on prosecuting people who create and sell fake cards. The US Customs and Border Patrol, on the other hand, advised that using counterfeit COVID-19 immunization cards is a crime that can be prosecuted under federal and state laws.

“It is your choice whether or not to accept a vaccine. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officers’ time, breach the law, or misrepresent yourself,” CBP Area Port Director of Memphis Michael Neiport stated in a statement after capturing a shipment of counterfeit cards.

Several persons in Hawaii have been detained for allegedly utilizing false vaccine cards, despite the fact that the majority of arrests have involved people reportedly supplying counterfeit COVID-19 immunization cards. The offenders are facing up to a year in prison for breaking the emergency proclamation.

When Chloe Mrozak traveled through a Hawaii airport with a vaccination card stating she had gotten the “Maderna” vaccine, she attracted notice. She allegedly utilized the false ID to avoid Hawaii’s quarantine rules, making it through the screening process at first, but was apprehended before returning to the United States.

Unvaccinated people using vaccination cards to enter schools, offices, gyms, and other public venues, according to the FBI, risk being prosecuted. This is a condensed version of the information.