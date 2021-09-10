What Happens If You Don’t Get Vaccinated Under Vice President Joe Biden’s New Mandate?

President Joe Biden’s latest measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States, could require millions of Americans to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

They include federal personnel, health-care workers, and even a tiny group of private-sector workers.

Approximately 80 million Americans have not received a single vaccine dosage, according to the Biden administration, despite the fact that vaccines have been free and available to anybody 12 and older since May. The number of persons who will be affected by the new requirement is unknown.

Since its emergence early last year, COVID-19 has killed over 652,000 people in the United States. The seven-day average number of deaths is now 1,076—a significant increase from the previous low of 192 in July.

To enact the new vaccine requirements, the Biden administration is relying on a range of tactics, including regulatory authority. The impact of the measures on individual workers will be primarily determined by their employer.

Here are some of the possible repercussions, which include disciplinary actions up to and including termination or large fines for non-compliant businesses:

An employee of a federal government agency

Biden has signed an executive order directing federal agencies to adopt obligatory immunization policy at the departmental level, through their respective Human Resources directors.

“Get vaccinated if you want to work with the federal government and do business with us,” Biden said on Thursday.

The agency-level instruction, said to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, means that the penalties for failing to vaccinate and how departments track unvaccinated personnel would differ across the federal government.

“If a federal employee does not comply, they will be subjected to the usual HR procedure, which includes counseling, as well as progressive disciplinary action,” Psaki added. “Each agency will engage with staff to ensure that they understand the benefits of immunization and how vaccines are available for free, easily, and widely.”

If federal employees refuse to participate in mediation after such efforts have been exhausted, they may lose their jobs.

Contractor for the federal government

Employees of contractors that conduct business with the federal government are likewise covered by the rule.

Each agency, such as the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health, will create their own.