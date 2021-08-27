What Happens If the Eviction Moratorium Is Lifted? Following the SCOTUS ruling, progressives are considering legislation.

After the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s eviction restriction, House progressives are considering legislation to reinstate the federal eviction moratorium.

Representative Cori Bush, who slept outside the US Capitol for several nights in an attempt to persuade officials to extend the ban beyond its July 30 deadline, said Thursday that lawmakers must act to safeguard tenants.

“We spent five days outside the Capitol. Rain. Heat. Cold. “They’re incorrect if they believe this politicized ruling will stop us from trying to keep folks housed,” Bush wrote on Twitter. “Congress must act right away. For everyone who is homeless or is about to become homeless in our districts.”

Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Ro Khanna, Ayanna Pressley, and others have also requested that their colleagues on Capitol Hill draft legislation on the subject.

Bowman tweeted, “We need to take quick legislative steps to extend the eviction moratorium and fix the short-term dilemma presented by this Supreme Court decision.” “Then, as a Congress, we must take actions to alter a system that prioritizes profit over keeping our people safe.”

The Supreme Court removed the federal restriction on evictions on Thursday, siding with a group of landlords and realtors who had challenged the CDC’s eviction embargo earlier this month.

The groups contended that the CDC lacked the jurisdiction to implement the newest prohibition, which would have put a stop to evictions in counties with “significant and high levels” of COVID-19 transmissions until October 3.

In an unsigned judgment, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority sided with landlords and realtors. Three liberal justices voted no.

The court concluded that “the ban has put…millions of landlords across the country at risk of irreparable harm by depriving them of rent payments with no certainty of ultimate recovery.” “Many landlords are on a tight budget. And prohibiting them from evicting renters who break their leases violates one of the most basic principles of property ownership: the right to exclude.

One of the parties spearheading the legal action, the Georgia Association of Realtors, lauded the high court’s decision as “fair and aligned with the notion of private property rights in America.”

"The end of this illegal strategy marks the beginning of the housing market's return to health,"