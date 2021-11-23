What Happened to the Rioters from January 6th Whose Photos Went Viral?

Since the attack on the Capitol on January 6, a total of 675 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest, with prosecutors warning that many more could be arrested.

According to a Justice Department statement issued 10 months after the attack, more than 120 people have pled guilty to a variety of federal offenses ranging from misdemeanors to criminal obstruction.

While hundreds of Trump fans took part in the Capitol attack, only a few became well-known for their conduct on that day.

The following is a list of what happened to the Capitol riot defendants whose images went viral, as collated by The Washington Newsday.

Shaman QAnon

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, also known as the QAnon Shaman, is arguably the most prominent and well-known of all individuals who assaulted the Capitol on January 6.

Following the incident, pictures of a shirtless Chansley wearing a horned Viking headgear, wielding a spear, and his face smeared in paint went viral throughout the world.

He was seen flexing his biceps on the Senate’s dais and chanting “freedom” on the chamber floor inside the Capitol.

“It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming,” Chansley wrote on the Senate Chamber dais for Mike Pence, where the then-vice president had been sitting when certifying the 2020 Electoral College results.

Chansley was arrested on January 9 and remanded in custody until his November 17 sentencing. After pleading guilty to obstruction of an official action, he was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

The QAnon Shaman denied being violent or attempting to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results during the incident in a statement read in court.

“I may be guilty of this crime, but I am not a dangerous criminal in any manner,” Chansley remarked. “I am not a violent individual.” I am not a revolutionary. I am not a domestic terrorist in the least. He stated, “I am a good man who breached the law.”

Judge Royce C. Lamberth informed the 34-year-old that what he done was “awful” at his sentence.

Lamberth continued, “You made yourself the personification of the riot.” “What you did here was actually hinder the entire government’s functioning.” It’s. This is a condensed version of the information.