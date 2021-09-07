What Happened the Last Time a Governor in California Was Recalled.

Many California voters will use mail-in votes this week to determine whether to keep Governor Gavin Newsom in office or to recall him in the gubernatorial recall election next week.

If Newsom is recalled, he will become the second governor in California and the third governor in the United States to be removed from office before the completion of his term.

Gray Davis, a Democrat who was originally elected to lead the state in 1998, is the only California governor who has been recalled thus far. Davis was recalled in the fall of 2003 after gaining re-election in 2002, and was replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Though the recall effort’s success in getting on the ballot generated numerous similarities to Davis, Democratic strategist Garry South, who counseled Davis during his 1998 and 2002 elections, told This website earlier this year that Newsom is in a very different circumstance than Davis.

Davis, who had just been re-elected, had three years left on his tenure when the recall election was held in 2003. Newsom, on the other hand, has one year until California voters determine who will serve the next full term as governor. In addition, Newsom won the 2018 gubernatorial race by a larger margin than Davis did in his 2002 re-election effort.

The Recall Gavin Newsom petitioners and the recall ballot’s 46 candidates have chastised Newsom for his handling of a slew of issues ranging from homelessness and affordable housing to wildfires and drought. Newsom, on the other hand, is dealing with a problem that affects governors around the country: the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis, on the other hand, had a budget deficit of more than $30 billion by the time of his recall election, despite having taken office with a budget surplus. According to South, the state’s continuous blackouts throughout Davis’ term, as well as having an opposition party in the White House at the time, hampered Davis during the last recall election.

Davis was first targeted by a recall petition immediately after taking office in 1999, but it was the third recall petition that made it to the voting box. It was filed in 2003. This is a condensed version of the information.