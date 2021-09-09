What Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election Has to Do With The French Laundry

As California Governor Gavin Newsom prepares to defend his seat in next week’s gubernatorial recall election, a dinner he had with friends last fall amid limitations imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has fueled calls for his removal.

California was fighting a rising wave of new COVID-19 infections more than a month before the first COVID-19 vaccination got emergency use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with health experts projecting significant surges during the next holiday weeks.

As governor, Newsom had strongly discouraged Californians from congregating in close quarters with individuals outside their homes in order to safeguard their families and prevent the virus from spreading further. However, when Newsom went to a friend’s birthday dinner at The French Laundry, a three-star Michelin restaurant in Yountville, Napa County, in early November, he was found to be in breach of his own virus precautions.

The Los Angeles television station KTTV published photographs of a maskless Newsom at a restaurant celebrating the 50th birthday of Jason Kinney, a lobbyist and friend of Newsom’s, in mid-November. Kinney’s presence generated more curiosity about the dinner, and The Los Angeles Times later published a piece detailing Kinney’s years-long relationship with Newsom.

During a virtual press conference on November 16, Newsom apologized and claimed that attending the dinner was a “terrible mistake.”

Newsom remarked of his arrival at the restaurant, “As soon as I sat down at a larger table, I realized it was a bit larger group than I had imagined.” “Instead of sitting down, I should have risen up and went back to my house, getting into my car and driving back. Instead, I chose to sit with my wife and a few other couples who were not members of our household.”

The governor said that “we all fall short at times,” but added that he needed to do a better job of following the advice he gave others because the virus was still a concern in the state.

“I have to own up to the fact that the spirit of what I preach all the time was contradicted,” he stated.

Despite Newsom’s apologies, word of his meal at The French Laundry spread rapidly. This is a condensed version of the information.