What Exactly Is Demisexuality? What is an ally and how do you become one?

What Exactly Is Demisexuality?

Demisexuality is included under the LGBT+ umbrella and, as such, is celebrated throughout Pride Month. Many individuals use Pride as an opportunity to learn more about sexual orientations they are unfamiliar with.

Here’s a rundown of what demisexuality is and how you can support demisexual people you know.



Demisexuality is a sexual orientation in which emotional intimacy comes before sexual desire.

It is on the asexuality continuum, which means that while a person who identifies as demisexual can experience sexual attraction, it is not a primary feeling and occurs only after a connection has been established.

In 2006, a member of the Asexual Visibility and Education Network invented the word (AVEN).

Asexual refers to someone who does not experience sexual attraction, whereas demisexual refers to someone who is halfway between sexual and asexual.

“Primary sexual attraction is an instant attraction to people based on instantly available information such as their appearance or smell, which may or may not lead to arousal or sexual desire,” according to AVEN. “Secondary sexual attraction is an instant attraction to people based on instantly available information such as their appearance or smell, which may or may not lead to arousal or sexual desire.”

“Secondary sexual attraction is defined as an attraction that develops over time as a result of a person’s emotional connection with another person…

“In romantic relationships, most sexuals have both main and secondary sexual desire.

“People who feel secondary sexual attraction but not primary sexual attraction are referred to as demisexuals in this model.”

Asexuality, gray-asexuality, sapiosexuality, and pansexuality are other orientations that are related to demisexuality but differ slightly.

As previously stated, asexuality refers to a lack of sexual desire, whereas gray-asexuality refers to infrequent sexual attraction or low sex drive.

Pansexuality is attraction to someone regardless of gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation, however their attraction degree can differ. Sapiosexuality is sexual attraction by the mind rather than an emotional relationship or connection.

Sexual attraction and sex drive can be high in demisexuality, but it is secondary attraction through emotional tie and connection that drives it rather than primary sources.

“Demisexuality is a sexual orientation like gay or bisexual,” claimed Brian Langevin, executive director of Asexual Outreach, in an interview with The Guardian in 2019.

