What Dr. Fauci Said in 2020 About Wuhan Lab Theory and What He Is Saying Now

After it was disclosed on Sunday that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China had got sick in November 2019, according to an intelligence assessment, Dr. Anthony Fauci has come under fire for what some view to be a wavering posture on COVID-19’s origin.

The timing of worker infections at the Wuhan lab has sparked debate over whether COVID-19 originated and evolved in the wild or in the Chinese facility.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), recently stated that he isn’t sure that the virus emerged spontaneously, and that national and international authorities should continue to examine the virus’s origins.

However, his view appeared to contradict a prior claim made by the top US infectious disease expert, who claimed that scientific data pointed “very strongly” to COVID-19 not being born in a lab.

In the year 2020, Dr. Fauci said the following.

In a May 2020 interview with National Geographic, the NIAID head denied the Wuhan lab leak idea. He told the magazine that it was a “circular reasoning,” and that scientific facts refuted the theory.

He reportedly told National Geographic, “If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence]is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been purposefully or deliberately engineered.”

He went on to say that “everything about the gradual evolution through time” clearly suggested that the virus developed to its current form in nature.

What Dr. Fauci recently remarked

On May 11, Dr. Fauci told the Poynter Institute that he was “not confident” that COVID-19 had emerged spontaneously and that authorities needed to figure out “just what happened.”

“Certainly, the investigators have concluded that it was most likely the emergence of the virus from an animal reservoir, which then infected individuals,” he said. “However, it’s possible that it was something else, and we need to figure that out.”

At a news conference on Tuesday, he said it was “more plausible” that COVID-19 arose from a “natural occurrence,” but that the scientific community didn’t know “100% the answer to it.”

“And because this is a question that continues coming up, we believe we should continue.” This is a condensed version of the information.