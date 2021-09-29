What Donald Trump Has to Say About Running for President in 2024.

Since leaving office, former President Donald Trump has teased a presidential run in 2024, and while he hasn’t made an official announcement, he has fueled speculation that he may try to unseat Vice President Joe Biden.

Despite failing to show evidence of massive voter fraud that may have affected the outcome, Trump insists that he won the 2020 election. While some people still hope Trump will be reinstated, the only way he can return to the White House is to win a future presidential election, and all signs point to his gaining Republican support.

Trump told David Brody of The Water Cooler on Friday that he wouldn’t run due of a “poor call from a doctor or something.” Many took this to mean that Trump intends to run for president in 2024 as long as his health permits.

Trump stated, “That happens with people.” “Everything happens because of God. They happen, but I’m in such a good mood, and I despise what’s going on in our country.”

It’s far from the first time Trump has revealed details about his future presidential campaign. Trump told guests at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February that he might “even decide to beat them for a third time,” referring to a future presidential campaign. It was greeted with acclaim, and straw polls at CPAC events frequently ranked him as the GOP’s leading candidate.

Months later, in April, Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News that he was “beyond seriously” considering running for president, but that he wanted to keep quiet about it “from a legal aspect.” In May, he told Candace Owens on her Daily Wire talk show, Candace, that he was “very enthusiastic” and looking forward to “making an announcement at the correct moment,” fueling rumors that he’d run for the GOP nomination.

“As you are aware, it is still extremely early. But I believe that when I make a certain statement, people will be ecstatic,” Trump remarked. “You know, you can’t do it too early for campaign financing reasons because it becomes a whole different thing.”

Except for the “campaign finance considerations,” Trump promised Owens that he would give her an answer. This is a condensed version of the information.