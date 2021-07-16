What Does the $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Deal Include?

On Tuesday, Democratic members of the Senate budget committee revealed a deal to spend $3.5 trillion on Biden’s prioritized infrastructure plan, which will fund climate change and healthcare initiatives, among other things.

While the details of President Biden’s $4 trillion proposal have still to be ironed out, here is what is expected to be included in this trillion-dollar infrastructure package.

Expansion of Medicare

The idea intends to extend Medicare, the government-run health-care program for the elderly. According to the Associated Press, the extension will now allow dental, vision, and hearing care to be covered by insurance.

This was a primary objective for progressives, including Bernie Sanders, the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, who had planned to seek a $6 trillion reconciliation bill but joined the accord in support of a compromise.

According to the Associated Press, Sanders stated, “This is, in our opinion, a very significant time in American history.”

“We recognize we have a long road ahead of us,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Tuesday night. We’re going to finish this for the purpose of making the lives of ordinary Americans a lot better.”

Taxes on the rise

Large firms and wealthy Americans would face higher taxes under Biden’s plan.

According to a Democratic aide familiar with the idea who wanted to remain anonymous, the infrastructure deal will not raise taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year or hurt small businesses, in keeping with Biden’s previous assurances.

“The wealthiest and major businesses will begin paying their fair share of taxes so that we can safeguard this country’s working families,” Sanders stated.

President Biden also advocated that the bill be funded by greater taxes on the affluent and companies, while the Associated Press detailed budget increases for the IRS to collect more revenue from tax evaders.

Child Tax Credit and Child Care

The cost of child care would be generally cut and the child tax credit would be increased as part of Biden’s American Families Plan, and this recent infrastructure is likely to match some of these components.

The child tax credit plan, according to the Wall Street Journal, increased the benefit from $2,000 to $3,000 per kid and made it fully refundable to all low-income households, regardless of income. This is a condensed version of the information.